Israel refusing to extradite teen JCC bomb hoaxer to US

The Ugly Truth

Israeli prosecutors plan on handing down a severe indictment on Monday; charges already filed in the US

ed note–a few things worth noting here–

1. The only, repeat ONLY reason that the ‘yoot’ was charged by Israel is because not doing so would open the Jewish state up to all sorts of problems, not the least of which would be the assumption that Israeli intelligence was involved in this operation from the beginning.

2. The fact that Israel is refusing his extradition to the US is due to the fact that they know more ties to Israeli intelligence will be uncovered as the ‘yoot’ is offered a deal by the prosecution that if he cooperates with the investigation that he will get a lighter sentence, and finally