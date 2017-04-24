in Uncategorized 0 Words

Adelson Disappointed With Trump Over Jerusalem Embassy Move Delay

The Ugly Truth

Billionaire is angry that the president hasn’t hired the people he recommended for top White House positions, three sources close to him tell politico

ed note–now WAAAAAAIT a minute here…Trump is ‘Adelson’s boy’…He is ‘owned by Israel’…He says nice things about Netanyahu…

You mean, it’s not all roses between Trump and Judea, Inc, and that possibly there is something more at work here than what appears on the surface?

INCONCEIVABLE.

Gee, it’s too bad there weren’t some folks in this ‘movement’ saying this was the case a long time ago before everyone lunged whole hog into this business of declaring Trump to be a mere puppet and cut from the same mold as his predecessors.

