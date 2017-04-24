Adelson Disappointed With Trump Over Jerusalem Embassy Move Delay

The Ugly Truth

Billionaire is angry that the president hasn’t hired the people he recommended for top White House positions, three sources close to him tell politico



ed note–now WAAAAAAIT a minute here…Trump is ‘Adelson’s boy’…He is ‘owned by Israel’…He says nice things about Netanyahu…

You mean, it’s not all roses between Trump and Judea, Inc, and that possibly there is something more at work here than what appears on the surface?

INCONCEIVABLE.