US files charges against Judaic terrorist accused of JCC bomb threats

ed note–In typical Judaic fashion, the terrorist is always described in the most harmless of terms– ‘youth’, ‘teenager’, etc–as if to convey the idea that it was all just a case of harmless pranksterism that comes with the territory of being a mere ‘tot’. All can be assured that if this were a Gentile of whatever age who had engaged in the same business, no such disarming language and adjectives would be used. Rather, it would be recast in the following light– ‘Doubtless that these were merely the first steps in what would have been a long, bloody career as a terrorist who would have graduated from making phone threats to real bombings had he…