Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi fake ISIS leader captured? Unconfirmed

ISIS LEADER ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI ARRESTED IN NORTHERN SYRIA – MEDIA RUMORS



ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, may has been captured in northern Syria, according to media reports, including the Arabic branch of the Russian state-run news agency Sputnik.

All media reports refer to an article appeared at the desiagency.eu website (“European Department For Security And Information”).

“The Information Office of the Secretary General of the DESI European Department of Security and Information announced that:

“The office had received accurate information indicating that the leader of al-Qaeda “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi” may have been arrested in the north of Syria through a monitoring by the Syrian-Russian joint intelligence. This came after Baghdadi forcibly left Mosul as a result of the pursuit of his popular mobilization forces on April 2, 2017 and his entry to the Syrian border. The media office indicated that it will refrain from accurate information of the details of the operation pending confirmation of some of them and information still coming as a result of the accuracy of the stage and the consequences that may result from it,” its article reads.

Earlier this week, Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was alive and staying in Syria.

Despite this, the whole report looks very questionable. No comments from Syrian or Russian security have appeared on the issue.

However, if confirmed, the detention of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will be a major step in combating ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Advertisements