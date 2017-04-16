in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump-Abbas White House summit said set for May 3

The Ugly Truth

Fatah official says Palestinian leader will be preceded in Washington by a preparatory PA delegation on April 23

ed note–yeah, yeah, we know already…It’s all ‘an act’ by the ‘arch-ZY-nist’ Trump to make it appear that he wants a resolution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation, and even when a major false flag attack happens in America, possibly a bomb going off or something that leads to a lot of innocent people being killed and the Mossad agents who get arrested afterwards admit that they were behind it in order to make the Palestinians look bad and thus scuttle any further involvement on the part of Trump for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, that’ll all be ‘an act’ too.

View original post 332 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s