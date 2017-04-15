SISI’S CHOICES: BALANCING BETWEEN MOSCOW AND WASHINGTON

Ed note–just yesterday I received an email from a very close associate with whom I have worked very closely over the years who was taking me to task over my recent theory that Israel may have had a hand in the recent bombing of the Coptic church in Egypt in order to destabilize the Sisi government and thus prevent any changes in policy vis a vis the Palestinians and whatever it is Trump wants to do in reining in Likud, Netanyahu, and the settlers. In many ways, his position mirrored all the same arguments that were used during the ‘Arab Spring’ by those who disagreed with skeptics (such as yours truly) who said that the event was being orchestrated by Israel and her ‘peeps’ in the CIA, arguing that since because Mubarack was such…