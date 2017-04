In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss #KushnerAtWar and whether or not President Trump has that 1000 yard stare now that MSNBC hails him as the dear leader finally willing to kill? In the second half, Max continues his previous interview with Tyson Slocum, Director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, about the latest in geopolitics from Rex Tillerson’s State Department and Trump’s chaotic White House.

