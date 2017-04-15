Lavrov and Tillerson agree: No future US strikes on Syrian government

The Ugly Truth

RT – Moscow and Washington have reached an understanding that further US strikes similar to the one carried out against Syria’s Shayrat Air Base “should not occur again,” the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Lavrov emphasized that this issue was raised during his discussions with the US Secretary of State on Wednesday when Rex Tillerson was visiting Moscow.

"We have discussed this issue with the US Secretary of State in details yesterday and agreed upon the fact that a similar [strike] should not occur again," he told journalists ahead of his meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, in Moscow.


