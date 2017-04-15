in Uncategorized 0 Words

Jewish Professor Who Predicted Trump’s presidency now says he’ll be Impeached

The Ugly Truth

ed note–WHHAAAAATTTT? How can this BE? As we are told on a daily basis by all the ‘experts’ in this ‘muuvemnt’, Trump is the ‘chosen one’ as far as Judea, Inc is concerned and destined to pave the way for the creation of ‘Greater Israel’…His ‘Jewish’ daughter and son-in-law…All the Hebrews he has in his cabinet, why, it’s basically a minyan and a synagogue rolled up into one…

You mean Judea, Inc has suddenly become so weak and powerless that they can’t prevent him from being impeached, despite the fact tat they OWN the US Congress lock, stock, and barrel???

In the immortal words of Vizzini from The Princess Bride–

INCON…

…oh, never mind

View original post 205 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s