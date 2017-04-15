China Urges Correcting ‘Historical Injustice’ to Allow Palestinian State

REUTERS – Palestinians must be allowed to build an independent state, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday after meeting Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, who pushed Beijing to do more in the Middle East peace process (…) Wang told a joint press briefing with Maliki that 70 years after a U.N. resolution was passed on a plan for a Jewish state, Palestinians are still being prevented from having their own independent country.
“This is unfair. This kind of historical injustice must be corrected. It cannot continue,” Wang said. CONTINUE READING
