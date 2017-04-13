How They Do It– ‘The Persecution of Christians (by Islam) is a Jewish problem’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Just when you think they can’t sink any lower, they do.

It’s something that should not need repeating and recollecting, but we’ll do it anyway–

There are no ‘shared values’ between Judaism and Christianity, never were, never will be. Judaism despises Christianity, it’s founder and its followers with a 2,000 year old hatred that becomes more lethal by the minute. Within Judaism, Jesus is referred to as a sex freak, a sorcerer who was singularly responsible for 2,000 years of ‘anti-Shemitism’. His holy mother Mary is depicted as a prostitute who mated with Roman soldiers.