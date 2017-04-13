How They Do It– ‘The Persecution of Christians (by Islam) is a Jewish problem’

ed note–Just when you think they can’t sink any lower, they do.
It’s something that should not need repeating and recollecting, but we’ll do it anyway–
There are no ‘shared values’ between Judaism and Christianity, never were, never will be. Judaism despises Christianity, it’s founder and its followers with a 2,000 year old hatred that becomes more lethal by the minute. Within Judaism, Jesus is referred to as a sex freak, a sorcerer who was singularly responsible for 2,000 years of ‘anti-Shemitism’. His holy mother Mary is depicted as a prostitute who mated with Roman soldiers.
Islam on the other hand holds Jesus in the highest esteem and reverence and there is nothing more blasphemous in Islam than to ascribe to Jesus the attributes ascribed to him by Jews. Muslims aren’t the ones attacking Christian morals with their non-existent control of the Western media, aren’t the ones dong stand up schtick…
