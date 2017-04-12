in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump’s intelligence doubts parroted by Russia

The Ugly Truth

US allegations about Syria chemical attacks ‘remind me’ of false WMD claims ahead of 2003 Iraq War, says Russian president

ed note–WHAAAAAAATTTTT??? You mean Putin is saying that Trump’s initial statement months back that the analysis coming out of the US Intelligence agencies driving the US towards more wars for Israel was/is correct and that therefore–as Trump made clear–nothing they say can be believed now with regards to Assad’s ‘chemical weapons attack’ that Judea, Inc wants to use as the basis for launching yet another regime-change war in the Middle East?

INCONCEIVABLE

So–just as the article outlines below–in effect, Putin’s repeating/undergirding of Trump’s original statement is now ‘making the process of isolating Assad’ by the US a virtual impossibility.

Gee, it almost seems as if the 2 world leaders kinda worked all this out together ahead of time behind closed doors…

But then, no, that wouldn’t make sense, with something as…

View original post 392 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s