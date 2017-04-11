Putin: U.S. Planning New Missile Strikes on Syria, Assad Was Framed for Gas Attacks

ed note–now that this thing has been put into motion with the recent missile strikes, the only way to avoid it escalating to the next step which Judea, Inc is demanding is something along the lines of what took place recently with the high-profile arrest of the wannabe terrorist in Israel sending the bomb hoaxes, and this is more than likely what is coming, where some player–probably not Putin and definitely not Trump, comes forward with a slam-dunk conviction that the recent gassing of Syrians was not Assad’s doing but rather that of the Israeli/Western backed terrorists. Trump will be forced to eat crow and apologise for the made-for-show missile strikes on an empty airfield, and then–VOILA–Israel will have yet another of her poison darts–the use of WMDs by her terrorist proxies–taken out of her blowgun.