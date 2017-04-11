in Uncategorized 0 Words

LOL!!! ‘US strike destroyed fifth of Assad air force’ says Sec of Defense Mattis

The Ugly Truth

After missiles pound regime air base, American defense minister warns Syria against using chemical weapons again

ed note–the reason I find this so ‘LOL’ is because just yesterday I carried several face to face conversations with Syrians living in close proximity to the base which the US attacked and they told me the damage was minimal and that the only aircraft that were destroyed were those older models that were being used for their spare parts. They also informed me that for half the night just prior to the missile attack, all sorts of activity was taking place where men and material were moved off the base, leaving it virtually empty.

View original post 839 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s