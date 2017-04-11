LOL!!! ‘US strike destroyed fifth of Assad air force’ says Sec of Defense Mattis

ed note–the reason I find this so ‘LOL’ is because just yesterday I carried several face to face conversations with Syrians living in close proximity to the base which the US attacked and they told me the damage was minimal and that the only aircraft that were destroyed were those older models that were being used for their spare parts. They also informed me that for half the night just prior to the missile attack, all sorts of activity was taking place where men and material were moved off the base, leaving it virtually empty.