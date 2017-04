ed note–so much for all the reflexive and hysterical predictions on the part of a whole swarm of ‘experts’ in ‘duh muuvmint’ that Trump’s for-the-most-part-for-show attack of the Syrian base signaled that he had ‘caved’ to djooz and was about to continue on with Judea, Inc’s program of destroying country after country in the interests of creating ‘Greater Israel’.