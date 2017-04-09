in Uncategorized 0 Words

Bannon’s Views Can Be Traced to a Book That Warns, ‘Winter Is Coming’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as we have said many times–more often than not either to the disinterest of various ‘experts’ in this movement or else to the outright autonomic, irrational and hysterical reaction by others–Trump is the face of something much bigger than simply him, and no, in this case, it’s not ‘djooz’. He is an act of desperation on the part of certain powerful individuals and institutions who see that the empire and its unprecedented ‘Pax Americana’ has reached a critical point and that if drastic, immediate measures are not taken, the whole thing is going to fall apart, leaving these aforementioned powerful individuals and institutions high and dry, as the saying goes.

Having said this, the following piece dealing with the personal worldview of Steve Bannon–Trump’s closest personal adviser–and what he sees as the impending crisis is very instructive in understanding exactly what it is Trump is trying to do and why no…

View original post 1,465 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s