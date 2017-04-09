Bannon’s Views Can Be Traced to a Book That Warns, ‘Winter Is Coming’

ed note–as we have said many times–more often than not either to the disinterest of various ‘experts’ in this movement or else to the outright autonomic, irrational and hysterical reaction by others–Trump is the face of something much bigger than simply him, and no, in this case, it’s not ‘djooz’. He is an act of desperation on the part of certain powerful individuals and institutions who see that the empire and its unprecedented ‘Pax Americana’ has reached a critical point and that if drastic, immediate measures are not taken, the whole thing is going to fall apart, leaving these aforementioned powerful individuals and institutions high and dry, as the saying goes.