Russia will recognize W Jerusalem as Israel’s capital only if E Jerusalem becomes Palestine’s

Ed note–This is exactly what we have been discussing as of late, the panic on the part of America and the west that Russia, Iran, and others are going to fill the credibility vacuum that exists in the region and bring about a reasonable resolution to the Palestinian situation, after which time America will have no standing in the region and will eventually find itself persona non grata, leaving Israel to fend for herself in a sea of enemies she has created with her brutal behavior for the last century.
