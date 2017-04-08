in Uncategorized 0 Words

LOL–Arch Neo-Con/Pro-Israel fanatic/Warmonger Daniel Pipes against Trump’s decision to bomb Syria

The Ugly Truth

Although there was much praise for Trump’s decision to bomb Shayrat Air Base, there is another side to the story.

ed note–it was just a matter of time before they figured out that Trump out-Jewed the Jews with this one and that as much as they were/are inclined to cheer wildly over YET ANOTHER Arab/Islamic country being bombed by Judea, Inc’s designated attack dog that the bombing was in truth a worm with a hook hidden deeply inside it.

Note what Pipes, an unregenerate warmonger who has supported and cheered EACH AND EVERY bloodbath–down to the last drop–wrought by the US against Israel’s enemies and when in flagrant violation of the US Constitution–

‘I see this military action as an error. Nothing in the U.S. Constitution requires that American forces fight in every war around the world…’

Note Pipe’s sudden conversion to being a humanitarian who believes that kindness rather than bombs is the way…

View original post 372 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s