in Uncategorized 0 Words

In Israeli eyes, Trump’s Tomahawks correct the course of history

The Ugly Truth

Surprise attack on Syrian base is welcomed in Jerusalem, which saw Obama’s failure to respond to Assad as emboldening Iran. But it also attests to US president’s unpredictability

ed note–amidst all the talk of Trump’s launching missiles into Syria in order to neutralize the narrative that the tentacles of Judea, Inc maintain in the US Congress and political system vis a vis Trump being a ‘puppet of Putin’, the one thing that has not yet been considered (at least on this website) is the effect it was intended to have over Trump’s plans in dealing with Netanyahu and Israel.

As astute watchers of all drama dealing with the Jewish state know, the dagger with which Judea, Inc uses in destroying its enemies by a thousand cuts is the charge of being an ‘anti-Shemite’ who ‘hates Jooz’ and wants to bring about another Hollerco$t. The Siccari utilizing these daggers in cutting their enemies to…

View original post 1,513 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s