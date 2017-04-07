The Story behind the Story. Was Russia Notified About The Syria Airstrike Before The U.S. Congress?

ed. The complex politics behind The Trump missile strike is unfolding. As Mark Glenn ed. of TUT has mentioned. Trump must say one thing and do another.Keep in mind Putin and Trump have to deal with Israel very carefully.

The attack was coordinated with Russia. Don’t give up on Trump yet. This will get even more complex and more nasty.

By LANI SEELINGER

It seems like everywhere you turn these days, there’s something else raising questions about the Trump administration’s relationship with Russia. This is now true for Trump’s missile strike on Syria, as a Pentagon official has revealed that Russia was notified about the Syria strike hours before it happened. Whether or not the Congress was notified prior to this point is unknown. But if one thing is clear, it’s that some Congress members are not happy with the fact that Trump didn’t seek their permission to launch the missiles.

There are, at least, sound military reasons for this — although given Russia’s reaction, they don’t seem to have had their intended effect. The strike was targeted at a Syrian airfield that could also have housed Russian and Syrian personnel, so the Pentagon sent advance notice to the Kremlin to give Russian forces a chance to clear the area. “Russian forces were notified in advance of the strike using the established deconfliction line,” said Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis in an official statement. “U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian or Syrian personnel located at the airfield.”

The attack was designed maximize the damage to the equipment at the airfield as much as possible, while minimizing the risk to people, either Syrian or Russian. The Trump administration maintains that this is the airfield that the most recent chemical attack was launched from, so destroying the planes and support structure at the airfield was meant to limit future chemical attacks. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the administration did not ask for the Kremlin’s approval on the attack though.

Despite the tip-off, Russia has come out very strongly against the U.S. missile strike in Syria. Russian officials have gone on the record saying that the strike will damage U.S.-Russia relations and that they are a “violation of international law”, but they haven’t stopped at mere words. The United States and Russia had a deal to stop mid-air collisions from happening between American and Russian planes in Syrian airspace, and Russia has suspended that deal in response to the strike. This could end up being a dangerous repercussion of the strike, as Syrian airspace is very crowded and clear communication between Russian and American forces was an important safety measure.

