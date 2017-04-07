Russians were warned by the US ahead of Syria missile strikes

The Ugly Truth

In politics, there’s the way we’d like things to be and then there is the way things are. As we said here recently, if we want a big, fancy spaghetti and meatball dinner but all we have are the ingredients to make milk toast, then guess what we are going to be having for dinner.

And likewise with events taking place in the real world. As one great statesman once said, ‘politics is the art of the possible’.