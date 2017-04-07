Reasons for Trump Attack on Syria Civil War in Trump White House?

Trump senior advisor Steve Bannon was recently demoted publicly from the National Security Council. Many point to an ongoing turf battle between the establishment Republicans and New Yorkers versus the nationalist #MAGA wing of the Trump Administration.

In a statement, Bannon pointed the finger directly at Susan Rice, former head of the NSC, to remind the public that under her and Obama, the Council had turned into a political wiretapping cell, placing anyone they felt like under NSA surveillance.

Bannon went on to state that his role was to figure out everything she had been up to, and clean up the mess.