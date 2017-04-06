in Uncategorized 0 Words

JCC bomb hoaxer made millions selling forged docs online

After finding his bitcoin account, investigators believe Israeli-American teen sold counterfeit IDs on dark net for cryptocurrency

ed note–remember, this is the same ‘yoot’ we are told is autistic and not in  his ‘right mind’ but yet was competent enough to engage in a multi-year campaign of terror without getting caught, but as well, possessed enough presence of mind to engage in document/identity forgery (one of the first tricks of the trade they teach when joining any branch of Israeli intelligence) to the tune of millions of dollars of his personal enrichment. Furthermore, as to just who was acquiring these false documents, it is not that big a question mark, considering the fact that one of the primary objectives right now for Israel is in getting as many terrorists into America and the West in order to engage in acts of terror in order to keep the Clash of Civilizations going.  

