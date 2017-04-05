CIA DCI John Brennan had Rice to go after Trump ordered Susan Rice to unmask Mike Flynn, Sean Hannity, and Erik Prince

Barack Obama‘s CIA Director John O. Brennan targeted Trump supporters for enhanced surveillance, intelligence sources confirm to GotNews’ Charles C. Johnson.

The surveillance took place between Trump’s election on November 8 and the inauguration in January, according to White House and House intelligence sources.

The focus was on General Mike Flynn, billionaire Erik Prince, and Fox News host Sean Hannity — all of whom had close ties to Trump before and after the November election and had helped the future president with managing his new diplomatic responsibilities.

Hannity was targeted because of his perceived ties to Julian Assange, say our intelligence sources. Hannity was reportedly unmasked by Susan Rice at Brennan’s behest thanks to his close relationship with Trump and Julian Assange.

Blackwater founder Erik Prince, a former CIA covert asset, has long criticized the CIA’s bloat and incompetence, including the Brennan-run CIA drone program’s failure to properly target terrorists rather than Afghan civilians. Prince has repeatedly called for restructuring the CIA and argued against Brennan’s tenure.

He has particularly criticized Brennan’s decision to centralize a lot of decision making among bureaucrats in the Capital Beltway in Langley, Virginia instead of in the field, where the agents are actually spying.

Billionaire monopolist Jeff Bezos’ CIA-affiliated blog The Washington Post alleged a meeting between Erik Prince, the crown price of the United Arab Emirates and an unnamed Russian “close to Putin” nine days before Trump’s inauguration. The meeting was supposedly to establish a back channel of communication.

Left unanswered in the Post’s story was the following: wasn’t Trump supposed to be colluding with the Russians prior to his election? Why would Trump need a back channel nine days before he’s inaugurated?

The motivations for Brennan’s dislike of Flynn date back years. The two had publicly feuded during Flynn’s time as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Flynn was producing intel documents that showed how the supposed Syrian moderates were actually assets of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Brennan also brought in disgraced Syria analyst Elizabeth O’Bagy to brief the CIA. O’Bagy was outed by this reporter for manufacturing her credentials and for being paid by the Syrian rebels. O’Bagy worked for the defense industry funded Institute for the Study of War, a neocon think tank headed by the Kagans, a controversial family which advised David Petraeus. Petraeus was brought down. Intel sources I’ve spoken to believe Brennan was behind his ousting.

Former CIA agent John Kiriakou discussed John Brennan’s “deep-seated hatred of Trump” and decision to make “Russian intervention… the hammer he is going to hit Trump with.” “Flynn has been screwed by the agency in the past and Flynn has had a difficult personal relationship with Brennan,” Kiriakou said in January. “Even though Brennan is gone, the CIA is still being run by Brennan’s people.” Both Flynn and Trump called for reorganizing the CIA–a direct threat to Brennan’s remaking of the CIA.

John Brennan, who — incredibly — voted for the Communist Party in 1976, nearly didn’t make it into the CIA. Here’s how he recalled the events once he left office:

This was back in 1980, and I thought back to a previous election where I voted, and I voted for the Communist Party candidate… I froze, because I was getting so close to coming into CIA and said, “OK, here’s the choice, John. You can deny that, and the machine is probably going to go, you know, wacko, or I can acknowledge it and see what happens.”… I said I was neither Democratic or Republican, but it was my way, as I was going to college, of signaling my unhappiness with the system, and the need for change. I said I’m not a member of the Communist Party, so the polygrapher looked at me and said, “OK,” and when I was finished with the polygraph and I left and said, “Well, I’m screwed.”

But Brennan made it into CIA.

He nearly washed out in Riyadh after the Khobar Tower bombings and was even fired before he fell in with Director George Bennett.

In his 1980 graduate thesis at the University of Texas at Austin, John Brennan denied the existence of “absolute human rights” and argued in favor of censorship on the part of the Egyptian dictatorship.

“Since the press can play such an influential role in determining the perceptions of the masses, I am in favor of some degree of government censorship,” Brennan wrote. “Inflamatory [sic] articles can provoke mass opposition and possible violence, especially in developing political systems.”

Brennan, who speaks Arabic and has a prayer rug in his office (he is rumored to have converted to Islam), favored the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood while he worked for Obama.

He planted stories with The New York Times‘ Cairo bureau chief David Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick wrote a controversial article whitewashing the Benghazi attack and repeatedly pushed a pro-Muslim Brotherhood agenda, according to his wife.

No wonder President Donald J. Trump and his supporters were targeted and surveilled by these people.

