in Uncategorized 0 Words

US teen pleads guilty to 2015 IS-inspired plot to kill pope

The Ugly Truth

Santos Colon tried to recruit sniper to shoot pontiff as he celebrated mass, also planned to set off explosives

ed note–as we argued here years ago, in the end, Judea, Inc–due not only to its undying hatred of Rome for the events of 70 A.D., but as well–on a more practical level–understands that there is no better fuel in igniting the long planned ‘clash of civilizations’ than to get a billion Muslims and a billion Roman Catholics fighting each other over the assassination of the Pope by some ‘Islamic militant’ working for Israel.

View original post 341 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s