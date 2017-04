US teen pleads guilty to 2015 IS-inspired plot to kill pope

ed note– as we argued here years ago, in the end, Judea, Inc–due not only to its undying hatred of Rome for the events of 70 A.D., but as well–on a more practical level–understands that there is no better fuel in igniting the long planned ‘clash of civilizations’ than to get a billion Muslims and a billion Roman Catholics fighting each other over the assassination of the Pope by some ‘Islamic militant’ working for Israel.