Mother of Israeli who called in 1,000 bomb hoaxes and operated for several years without getting caught– ‘He’s autistic, doesn’t know what he’s doing’

US-born mom of teen suspect says his brain tumor responsible for his actions: ‘He can’t control it, he can’t think straight. He needs medical help’
ed note–What can you do, except laugh out loud while shaking your head?
‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing’ she says, but he certainly knew enough to engage in this over 1,000 times and for a period of several years and not get caught, with the help of his father, of course. Just like it always is when they get caught– “I was not in my right mind when I did it’, which, in the case involving those who suffer from Jtosis, is at least partially correct.
Probably the most telling, the most ironic, and the most–what better word can we use here other than ‘unbelievable –was the following statement–
‘It doesn’t make sense. This is a kid who loves Judaism…’
OF COURSE HE DOES. THIS…
