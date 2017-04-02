in Uncategorized 125 Words

ISRAEL PM WARNS ENEMIES AT MISSILE DEFENSE CEREMONY

 

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Israel’s enemies not to test the Jewish state at a ceremony inaugurating a joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor.

Netanyahu said Sunday that defending the home front is of the “utmost importance” and went on to warn “whoever tries to strike us will be hit, those that threaten our existence put themselves in existential danger.”

David’s Sling, meant to counter medium-range missiles possessed by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, officially became operational at the ceremony, the military said.

It marks the completion of the multi-tier system that includes the Arrow, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles in the stratosphere with an eye on Iran, and Iron Dome, which defends against short-range rockets from Gaza.

 

