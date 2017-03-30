Dershowitz says Trump ‘clearly’ endorsed Palestinian state

ed note–no, this is not an ‘act’ or a ruse. As we say here often, even the most dirty, low down prostitute–and clearly this is the role that the US has played when it comes to Israel and organized Zionist interests in general–has a limit as to how far she is willing to go in pleasing her client, and no matter how much money she is given and no matter what threats are leveled at her, the one thing she won’t do is to put a loaded gun in her mouth and pull the trigger.