Temple Mount Activists Plan Passover Sacrifice Near Western Wall

The Ugly Truth

The ceremony has been conducted annually for the past 15 years, but it began as a semi-underground event in which an animal was sacrificed a few days before Passover

ed note–a few important tidbits–

1. There are 2 reasons for them doing this–

A. Making clear that Jerusalem is for the Jews ONLY and that they intend to rebuild it into what it was before it was destroyed by the Romans in 70 A.D.,

and–

B. To provoke violence on the part of the Palestinians so that Judea, Inc can continue on with the incessant narrative of being a ‘peaceful, persecuted people’ who just want to ‘get along’ with everyone and not make trouble.