The Coming Siege against Jerusalem and Judea

ed note–as we have pointed out here as of late, one cannot understand the happenings taking place in the Middle East without first understanding the events surrounding 70 A.D. with Rome’s destruction of Judea, leading to the ‘dispersal’ and its attending 2,000 years of ‘suffering, persecution and anti-Shemitism’, all of which culminated into those events taking place within the last 100 years vis a vis the ‘in-gathering’ of Jews from the 4 corners and the creation thus of the ‘Jewish state’.

