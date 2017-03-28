Documents Reveal How Israel Made Amnesty’s Local Branch a Front for the Foreign Ministry in the 70s

The Israeli government funded the establishment and activity of the Amnesty International branch in Israel in the 1960s and 70s. Official documents reveal that the chairman of the organization was in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry and received instructions from it.

ed note–a lil’ something to keep in mind the next time some ‘international agency’ is grandstanding on some issue either pro or ‘con’ as far as Israel is concerned, because if the Jews had their hooks into orgs such as AmInt 50 years back, all can rest assured the number of other orgs ‘enjoying’ similar status has increased exponentially. Also note well how one Mr. Kaufman, who eventually became Chairman of the Board of the now much-vaunted B’Tselem organization (operating under the pretenses of opposing the occupation) also had regular meetings with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and despite the manner by which he is depicted in this piece as…