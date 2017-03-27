The Deep State has ruined the Trump Putin partnership and seeks impeachment. The scorning of Moscow Trump adversaries would ruin a potential U.S.-Russia anti-terror partnership

By Edward Lozansky and Gilbert Doctorow – – Wednesday, March 15, 2017

We are living in parallel realities, where the broad public is being daily exposed to a monolithic media assault on Mr. Trump and his foreign (read: Russian) policy, while the expert community of political scientists has in recent months opened up to very nuanced interpretations of Mr. Trump and even of the widely demonized Vladimir Putin.

He clearly cannot win the battle over direction of U.S. foreign policy, and he possibly cannot even hold onto power if he fails to rein in the saboteurs in government agencies who are behind the leaks that are daily contributing to the feeding frenzy in the media.