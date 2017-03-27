Russia Creates Alternative To SWIFT Banking Payment System

EURASIA REVIEW – The grand order of things could be undergoing some major overhauls. To put it more bluntly, a war to reset the global financial order is about to be unleashed.
Preparations inside Russia are being made in case the ultimate banking sanctions are placed on them, cutting off commerce inside the all-encompassing Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecomm SWIFT system – which runs credit, debt, and banking card transactions across a real time global network. CONTINUE READING
Advertisements