How They Do It– Bomb Hoaxes Perpetrated by Israeli Jew were acts of anti-Shemitism

ed note–remember, ‘By way of deception, we shall make war’ may officially be the motto of Israel’s Mossad, but on a larger scale, it is the personal credo of every operative working in the service of Judea, Inc throughout human history going back thousands of years, and there are all sorts of manifestations of this–There is outright denial, but when such is not possible, then there are the more clever forms of lying–diversion, distraction, talking in circles, etc. Below is a perfect example of this.