Trump ‘Pushed’ FBI to Nab Israeli-American Suspect in Bomb Threats on Jewish Centers

The Ugly Truth

The youth from Ashkelon has been making similar threats for the past two years, but only after the FBI sent investigators to Israel was an arrest made.

ed note– ‘Altogether, the teen has made hundreds of threats that the public never heard about but whose capture was only recently given high priority’.

Reason–He is a professional saboteur working for Israeli intelligence. Had he not screwed up and sent one of these false flag threats without using the proxy service that he had been utilizing in masking his identity, the psyops would have continued and would have been used to put political pressure on Trump.

‘The sources attributed the turnabout to pressure from United States President Donald Trump.’