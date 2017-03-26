in Uncategorized 0 Words

Breakthrough in JCC bomb threat case said to come after Trump sent FBI to Israel

The Ugly Truth

 

Investigation has been ongoing for 2 years but police only tracked him down after team of 12 feds arrived

ed note–pay CLOSE attention to the details of this story, and particularly those of you out there still doggedly holding on to your membership cards in the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade.

1. The FBI has known who the perp was for sometime but up until Trump took over, was politically prevented from doing anything about it in the same manner as other events in the past involving Israel–including 9/11–were covered up by a political leadership in America that is owned lock, stock, and barrel by Judea, Inc.

2. Despite the best attempts on the part of the JMSM to paint all of this as the product of a ‘troubled youth’ (note how he is constantly referred to as a ‘teenager’) the fact is he had high-level help…

View original post 977 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s