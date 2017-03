Former Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov, who had emigrated to Ukraine, has been killed in a shootout in the centre of Kiev. It’s reported that his murderer has also died, from injuries caused by Voronenkov’s security guard. Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has already dubbed the murder ‘an act of terrorism by Russia’. The author and Russia analyst Martin McCauley gives his opinion on who could be interested in murderer.

