Sen. John McCain calls for a “select committee” on Russian interference, Deep State’s endgame in sight

(INTELLIHUB) — Senator John McCain (R-AZ) told MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren that he doesn’t even know where to begin after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes delivered proof to the President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon, which shows that he and his associates were indeed surveilled in late 2016 – early 2017.

I guess the senior Arizona senator would rather have seen the committee grab ahold of the evidence first so that the Deep State could then bury it to advance the Russian narrative.

It’s safe to say what the ultimate endgame is here — not only do they want Trump out but they also want to regain full control over the Corporation of the United States by eliminating their biggest enemy — the alternative media. And by “they,” I mean the Deep State.

The information war has intensified and so have the attacks. Never before have we seen this level of resistance toward the truth. The corporate mockingbird media’s rhetoric is at an all-time high.

Make no mistake, the Deep State didn’t list Infowars.com and Intellihub.com on the PropOrNot Russian propaganda list for nothing — this came with careful planning.

Both Infowars’ and Intellihub’s direct contact with the Trump Campaign in 2016 may have landed the agencies in hot water with the Deep State, especially after Trump’s popularity amongst alternative readers helped to thrust him into the White House.

In the Dec. 7, 2016, article titled Corporate Media Promotes Call For U.S. Government to Investigate Intellihub, Other Alternative News Outlets For Espionage, Intellihub’s Alex Thomas described PropOrNot’s motives.

“On the group’s website, the organization has produced what they ironically call, ‘The List’ which basically smears any news outlet that doesn’t solely publish establishment views on U.S. foreign policy as peddlers of Russian propaganda. Not stopping at this absurd defamation, the organization also calls for any website on their list to be investigated by the government for espionage and other, ‘bad business’,” Thomas wrote.

This narrative was injected into the press to run hand-and-hand with the Trump-Russian narrative which the Deep State will ultimately use to kill two birds with one stone by disestablishing the Trump Administration and by taking out lead forces in the alt-media such as Infowars and Intellihub.

“That’s right, with their inclusion of Intellihub on, ‘The List’, PropOrNot is directly calling for Intellihub’s founder Shepard Ambellas as well as writers such as myself to be investigated by the FBI and DOJ in what one can imagine is in retaliation for years of direct assault on the global elite. (Especially for our Guardian featured reporting on Bilderberg in 2012),” Intellihub’s Thomas explained.

This is McCarthyism at its finest.

Wednesday, Sen. McCain called for a “select committee” to investigate Russian interference after the House Intel Chair met with the President and told MSNBC’s Van Susteren that it’s a “requirement.”

“This just shows a tremendous chasm between the two senior members of the House Intelligence Committee,” McCain said.

“I would agree to a commission but I would probably prefer a select committee.”

For all intensive purposes, the Deep State will not stop advancing the Russian narrative because that is their current modus operandi which started in 2016 under the Obama Admin.

On Oct. 18, 2016, I exposed the State Department’s secret “7th Floor Group” which operates independently from the main branches of the U.S. government.

In the article I wrote:

Information contained inside documents released by the FBI pertaining to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal show that there really is a “Shadow Government” and that it is based out of the 7th floor of the State Department H.Q., located at 2201 C Street NW, which is the Harry S. Truman Building. “The Secretary’s suite was a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) which also had a DSS security detachment outside of the office. Currently, The 7th Floor Group meets on Wednesdays and this includes the Secretary of State John Kerry, Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer Tout, Deputy secretary of State for Management and Resources, Kennedy, Assistant Secretary Julia Frifield, and members of the Office of the Legal Advise,” according to Wikipedia, and likely refers to the seventh sub-level of the facility underground rather than the upper 7th floor.

This is how they are doing it. The Director of the F.B.I. the head of the N.S.A., these people, are all part of the deep state apparatus, a secret sector of government that’s been hidden from President Trump at Obama’s request before his departure from the White House.

You see, Obama was privy to the deep state apparatus through his C.I.A. ties — he was part of it.

However, President Trump is a civilian and has been kept in the dark, on a need-to-know basis, ever since his inauguration and the powers-that-be want to keep it that way.

Power to the people.

May God help us make America great again.