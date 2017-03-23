Jewish perp of bomb hoaxes was engaged in false flag terrorism for a period of ‘two or three years’

The Ugly Truth

ea



ed note–‘2 or 3 years’, and Israel wasn’t able to find him until the FBI stepped in?

Israel knew all along but allowed this to move forward, because the perp was likely part of Mossad, hence the cover story that he had been declared ‘ineligible’ for military service in the IDF.

Trump has just put an armlock on Netanyahu in a major way, because now that this has made the news, Trump has an open road for revealing similar events that have taken place in the past and with an American public all-too-eager to hear about it.

Seems there may have been a prediction like this made a year or so back, to wit–