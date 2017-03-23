in Uncategorized 0 Words

Jewish Center Bomb Threat Suspect Is Arrested in Israel

The Ugly Truth

ed note–some of the following goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway just as reminder when the subject comes up again for discussion.

1. The damage this does to the ability to carry out future false flag events on the part of Judea, Inc cannot be overstated. Now, as a result of the IMMENSE amount of coverage that the JMSM gave to these false flag bomb threats when they were taking place (and done entirely for the purpose of putting immense political pressure on Trump) it has been burned into the memories of every man, woman, and child in America, PERMANENTLY.

Now, the obvious question that needs to be asked/answered by the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade is the following–

A. If Organized Jewish interests, who had a hand in all of this, were truly ‘supportive’ of Trump as certain ‘experts’ in this ‘movement’ have alleged now…

View original post 729 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s