Jewish Center Bomb Threat Suspect Is Arrested in Israel

The Ugly Truth

ed note–some of the following goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway just as reminder when the subject comes up again for discussion.

1. The damage this does to the ability to carry out future false flag events on the part of Judea, Inc cannot be overstated. Now, as a result of the IMMENSE amount of coverage that the JMSM gave to these false flag bomb threats when they were taking place (and done entirely for the purpose of putting immense political pressure on Trump) it has been burned into the memories of every man, woman, and child in America, PERMANENTLY.

Now, the obvious question that needs to be asked/answered by the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ brigade is the following–