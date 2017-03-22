Dem lawmaker tweets: ‘Get ready for impeachment’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is doubling down on her calls for impeaching President Trump, tweeting Tuesday that it’s time to “get ready for impeachment.”

Waters has been pushing for Congress to quickly impeach Trump if evidence is produced proving collusion with the Russian government during the presidential race.

“The only thing that I am focused on is credible investigations to bring out the facts. … If the facts are there, then I think we should move very quickly to do something about it. And if there was collusion, and any support for undermining our democracy, I think the president should be impeached,” Waters said earlier this month.“I’ve said that, and that’s where I stand.”

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian hackers interfered in last year’s elections for the express purpose of helping Trump win, and both the Senate and House Intelligence committees are investigating the nature and extent of the intrusion.

Numerous reports have emerged linking members of Trump’s inner circle directly to Kremlin officials. The White House has fervently maintained that those communications were innocuous, and no evidence has surfaced of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.